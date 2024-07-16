Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 16 July, 2024

The gold rates in Vijayawada on 16 July, 2024 surged Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 67,850 with a hike of Rs. 350 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 74,020 with a hike of Rs. 380.



As for silver, the silver rate in Delhi is at Rs. 99,500 per kg.

The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.

Indian stock market continued its upward trend for the third day in a row on Tuesday, as both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty reached record highs despite volatile trading. The Nifty closed above 24,600 for the first time, gaining 26 points to end at 24,613. The Sensex also rose by 52 points to finish at 80,717. Investors remain optimistic about the market's performance, with hopes of continued growth in the coming days.