Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on June 16, 2023
Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes in Thursday by Rs. 350 on ten grams of 22-carat gild today remained stable without any change.
Gold rates in Vijayawada on June 15: Gold rates in Vijayawada have been slashed today. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,700 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold has also been slashed by Rs. 380 and is trading at Rs.59,670
While the silver rate in the cosmopolitan city is at Rs. 77,500 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 1000.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
