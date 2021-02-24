Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 24 February 2021

Gold rate today on 24 February 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities on Wednesday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,840 on Tuesday with a hike of Rs. 650. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,000 with a hike of Rs. 590 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,180 with with a hike of Rs. 650. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,280 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 500 increase and 24-carat gold Rs. 48,300 with a hike of Rs. 540.



The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,310 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,060 with a hike of Rs. 740 on both the metals. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,950, and Rs. 46,950 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 490 on both metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,000 Rs. 50,180 Rs.70,500 Chennai Rs. 44,280 Rs. 48,300 Rs.75,700 Kolkata Rs. 46,310 Rs. 49,060 Rs.70,500 Mumbai Rs. 45,950 Rs. 46,950 Rs.70,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.