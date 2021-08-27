Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 27 August 2021

Gold rates today, 27 August 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have slashed. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,350 with a fall of Rs. 150 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,560 with a fall of Rs. 140. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,560 with a fall of Rs. 180 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,610 with Rs. 180 fall.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,600 with Rs. 250 fall and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,300 with a fall of Rs. 250. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,220 and Rs. 47,220 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 270. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 63,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 68,200. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,350 Rs. 50,560 Rs.63,200 Chennai Rs. 44,560 Rs. 48,610 Rs.63,200 Kolkata Rs. 46,600 Rs. 49,300 Rs.63,200 Mumbai Rs. 46,220 Rs. 47,220 Rs.63,200