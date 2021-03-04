Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 04 March 2021

Gold rate today on 04 March 2021: Gold rates today have remained choppy at all major cities Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 46,309 with a hike of Rs. 370. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,600 with a hike of Rs. 350 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,650 with a hike of Rs. 370. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,640 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 20 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 46,520 with a slash of Rs. 20.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,910 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 270 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,610 with a hike of Rs. 270. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,370 and Rs. 45,370 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 50 on both metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,250 Rs. 48,280 Rs.67,900 Chennai Rs. 42,660 Rs. 46,540 Rs.72,800 Kolkata Rs. 44,640 Rs. 47,340 Rs.67,900 Mumbai Rs. 44,420 Rs. 45,420 Rs.67,900

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.