Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 11 February 2021

Gold rate today on 11 February 2021: Gold rates have surged at all major cities on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,810 with a hike of Rs. 100. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,900 with a hike of Rs. 100 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,160 with a hike of Rs. 110. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,220 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 150 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 49,300 with an decrease of Rs. 150.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,340 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,030 with a hike of Rs. 30. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,010, and Rs. 48,010 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with an increase of Rs. 120.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,900 Rs. 51,160 Rs.69,600 Chennai Rs. 45,220 Rs. 49,300 Rs.74,400 Kolkata Rs. 47,340 Rs. 51,030 Rs.69,600 Mumbai Rs. 47,010 Rs. 48,010 Rs.69,600

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.