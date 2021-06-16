Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 16 June 2021

Gold rates today on 16 June 2021: Gold rates today remained choppy at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,650 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,800 without change. The gold rates in Chennai is at Rs 45,760 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,920 with a hike of Rs.20.

The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 47,770 per 10 grams of 22 carat and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,400 without change. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 47,600 and Rs. 48,600 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with a decrease of Rs. 160.

Silver rates have been at Rs 71,500 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi with a fall of Rs. 400 and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 75,900 with a fall of Rs. 600.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,650 Rs. 51,800 Rs.71,500 Chennai Rs. 45,760 Rs. 49,920 Rs.75,900 Kolkata Rs. 47,770 Rs. 50,400 Rs.71,500 Mumbai Rs. 47,600 Rs. 48,600 Rs.71,500

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to have an impact on the gold rate.