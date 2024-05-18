BJP candidate accuses BRS leader of bribing voters

Hyderabad: The Medak BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao on Friday demanded disqualification of BRS candidate Venkatrami Reddy, alleging that he had distributed Rs 500 to each voter during the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leader met Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Friday and complained that for each voter in this election, the BRS candidate paid Rs 500. He alleged that the local police did not pay attention to the complaints made by him many times.

The BJP leader said that when they complained that money was being transferred in more than 20 cars, the Chegunta SI seized one car and found money in it. The Siddipet Commissioner of police and SP Medak did not pay any attention to complaints even though proper evidence was shown to them. Raghunandan Rao alleged that Harish Rao and six other MLAs were involved in distributing money at Erravalli farmhouse.

Rao further alleged that about Rs 84 lakh which was to be distributed in 27 polling booths was found in one car.

He asked whether the police thought BRS was still in power in Telangana. He warned that if justice was not done here, he would go to Delhi and file a complaint.