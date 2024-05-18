Case against Kavitha with political malice, charges BRS

New Delhi: The BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar on Friday alleged that cases filed against MLC K Kavitha were only with political malice; the PMLA Act won’t stand as no money was recovered from her.

Pink party leaders RS Praveen Kumar and Balka Suman met Kavitha in Tihar on Friday. Later speaking to reporters, Kumar said any State government implements various policies to increase revenue; if everyone involved in implementation of the policies is a criminal, then the Centre has also committed a crime.

“The Centre has brought three black laws on farming. They were withdrawn after six months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the laws for whose benefit? Shouldn't Modi be arrested?" he asked. He criticised the BJP government for trying to strangle political opponents by obstructing small provision in Section 50 of the Act, which requires the accused to prove their innocence and can put them in jail.

Kumar said the Act applies to financing of terrorists, use of funds to transport drugs and activities that disrupt the country’s economy. He recalled that no money was found anywhere in this case, saying, “The investigating agencies are alleging Rs 100-crore scam, but where is the money? How can a person be arrested without seizing money?” In that case, he asked, how the Act is applicable to the case. He alleged that Modi was strangling the opposition by keeping all systems under his control.