Hyderabad: Prompt action by cyber cops saves woman’s Rs 60 lakh from conman

Hyderabad: According to Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB), it received a complaint on May 15 from a woman from Cyberabad who received a call from an unknown number. She said the caller claimed he was an officer of the Maharashtra police and stated that she was involved in a major money laundering offence, and that a warrant was pending against her.

The fraudster forced the victim to be on skype video call throughout the entire night and kept threatening her of dire consequences. Due to fear and as advised by him, she transferred Rs 60 lakh to the account. After transferring the amount, she realised that it was a fraud and immediately called the cybercrime helpline number 1930.

The helpline staff immediately uploaded the transaction details on CFCFRMS portal, alerted SBI to which the amount was fraudulently transferred and ensured that the entire amount was put on hold within an hour.