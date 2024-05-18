BJP leader condemns TS govt for delay in procuring grain

Hyderabad: The BJLP leader A Maheshwar Reddy on Friday alleged that the Congress government was cheating the farmers in Telangana state in various ways. While the farmers were waiting with their produce at the procurement centres, there was no response from the government.

Addressing a press conference here, Maheshwar Reddy said that people were vexed with the BRS government and they were defeated but the Congress party has created a worse situation for the farmers. For the last 45 days, the farmers have been stocking the harvested grain in the market yard and waiting for the government to procure, but the state government was not buying grain on time.

Maheshwar Reddy said that farmers were facing many difficulties by keeping watch over the grain heaps day and night. “The food grains were being swept away by untimely rains.

There have been incidents where some farmers have died due to lightning,” he alleged.

It is regrettable that when the problems of farmers were brought to the notice of Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, he did not respond to it. “Till yesterday, the government said that they would give a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal, but now they are saying that they will give bonus only for fine quality rice. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has no knowledge about agriculture, has been appointed as the Civil Supplies Minister and now he is messing with the lives of farmers,” he said, adding that the government was giving false figures that it had purchased 30 lakh tonnes of grain.