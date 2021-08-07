Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes- 07 August 2021
Gold rates today, 07 August 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 45,750 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,900.
Gold rates today, 07 August 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have seen a fall. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45,750 with a fall of Rs. 1200 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,900 with a fall of Rs. 1320. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,000 with a fall of Rs. 1260 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,000 with a fall of Rs. 1380.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 45,750
Rs. 49,900
Rs.65,000
Chennai
Rs. 44,000
Rs. 48,000
Rs.71,700
Kolkata
Rs. 46,800
Rs. 48,000
Rs.65,000
Mumbai
Rs. 45,750
Rs. 46,750
Rs.65,000