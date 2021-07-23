Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes - 23 July 2021
Gold rates today, 23 July 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,700 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50, 950.
Gold rates today, 23 July 2021: Gold rates today slashed at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,700 with a fall of Rs. 350 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,950 with a slash of Rs. 380. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,000 with a slash of Rs. 300 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,010 with a fall of Rs. 410.
The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,050 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 400 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,750 with a fall of Rs. 400. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,900 and Rs. 47,900 per 10 grams of 24 carats gold with a fall of Rs. 220 on both metals. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 66,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 71,900.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs. 46,700
|Rs. 50,950
|Rs.66,900
|Chennai
|Rs. 45,000
|Rs. 49,010
|Rs.71,900
|Kolkata
|Rs. 47,050
|Rs. 49,750
|Rs.66,900
|Mumbai
|Rs. 46,900
|Rs. 47,900
|Rs.66,900
