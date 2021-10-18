Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges - 18 October 2021
Gold rates today, 18 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,330 with a fall of Rs. 20 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,540 with a fall of Rs. 20. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,630 with a fall of Rs. 20 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,690 with a fall of Rs. 20.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 46,330
Rs. 50,540
Rs.63,600
Chennai
Rs 44,630
Rs. 49,690
Rs.67,400
Kolkata
Rs. 46,730
Rs. 48,430
Rs.63,600
Mumbai
Rs. 47,070
Rs. 48,070
Rs.63,600