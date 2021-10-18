  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges - 18 October 2021

Gold rates today
x

Gold rates today, 18 October 2021

Highlights

Gold rates today, 18 October 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,330 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,540.

Gold rates today, 18 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,330 with a fall of Rs. 20 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,540 with a fall of Rs. 20. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,630 with a fall of Rs. 20 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,690 with a fall of Rs. 20.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,730 with a fall of Rs. 20 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,430 with a fall of Rs. 20 The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,070 and Rs. 48,070 per 10 grams of 24 carats. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 63,600 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and Rs. 67,400 at Chennai.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City

22 carat Gold (10gms)

24 carat Gold (10gms)

Silver (1kg)

Delhi

Rs. 46,330

Rs. 50,540

Rs.63,600

Chennai

Rs 44,630

Rs. 49,690

Rs.67,400

Kolkata

Rs. 46,730

Rs. 48,430

Rs.63,600

Mumbai

Rs. 47,070

Rs. 48,070

Rs.63,600

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X