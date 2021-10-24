Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges - 24 October 2021
Gold rates today, 24 October 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,900 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,160.
Gold rates today, 24 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,900 with a hike of Rs. 200 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,160 with a hike of Rs. 210. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,150 with a hike of Rs. 310 and the gold rate of 24-caratGold prices today, gold rates today, silver prices today, latest gold prices,mcx gold price,gold price per gram,gold price per 10 gram, silver rates today,mcx silver prices,24 karat gold price, 22 karat gold price, 1gram gold rate,1gram silver rate, gold rate, Gold Rate hyderabad, Gold Rate india, Gold Rate new delhi, Gold price new delhi, gold rate hyderbad, today gold rate delhi, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai is at Rs. 49,250 with a hike of Rs. 330.
|
City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs. 46,900
|Rs. 51,160
|Rs.65,600
|Chennai
|Rs 45,150
|Rs. 49,250
|Rs.69,900
|Kolkata
|Rs. 47,000
|Rs. 49,700
|Rs.65,600
|Mumbai
|Rs. 46,650
|Rs. 47,650
|Rs.65,600