Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges - 29 July 2021

The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,260 with a surge of Rs. 380 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,960 with a hike of 770. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,850 and Rs. 47,850 per 10 grams of 24 carats on both metals with a hike of Rs. 190. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 66,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 66,400.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.