Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges on 02 March 2021

Gold rate today on 02 March 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 46,970 with a hike of Rs. 400. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,200 with a hike of Rs. 360 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,300 with with a hike of Rs. 380. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,550 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 250 increase and 24-carat gold Rs. 47,510 with a surge of Rs. 270.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,460 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 120 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,340 with a hike of Rs. 150. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,940 and Rs. 45,940 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 on both metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,200 Rs. 49,300 Rs.68,200 Chennai Rs. 43,550 Rs. 47,510 Rs.73,300 Kolkata Rs. 45,460 Rs. 48,340 Rs.68,200 Mumbai Rs. 44,940 Rs. 45,940 Rs.68,200

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.