Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 01 September 2022

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 47,000 with a fall of Rs. 250 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,270 with a fall of Rs. 270. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 47,000 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 250 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 51,270 with a fall of Rs. 270.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 60,000 and at Bangalore also, the silver rates closed at Rs. 60,000.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam