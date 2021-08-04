Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 04 August 2021

Gold rates today, 04 August 2021: Gold rates today have remained stable on Wednesday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,890 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,970 with a fall of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a slash of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,970 with a slash of Rs. 120.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 44,890 with a drop of Rs. 100 and Rs. 120 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 48,970. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,890 per 10 gram of 22 carats and Rs. 48,970 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 72,500 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 67,900. On the other hand,in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 72,500 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 67,900. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,890 Rs. 48,970 Rs.67,900 Hyderabad Rs. 44,890 Rs. 48,970 Rs.72,500 Kerala Rs. 44,890 Rs. 48,970 Rs.67,900 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,890 Rs. 48,970 Rs.72,500