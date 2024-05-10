After quitting SAD, Hardeep joins AAP

Chandigarh : Days after he quit the Shiromani Akali Dal, which had fielded him from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, Hardeep Singh on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party here.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed him into the party fold. Singh, a Chandigarh municipal councillor, said he was impressed by the development work carried out by the Mann government. On May 6, Singh opted out of the electoral contest from the Chandigarh seat and quit the SAD. He ascribed his decision to the SAD’s “indifferent” attitude towards Chandigarh. After resigning from the primary membership of the party, Singh also returned the party ticket. It was the first time that the SAD had fielded a candidate from the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency. PTI CHS

BJP candidate from the Faridkot seat Hans Raj Hans and Congress nominee from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat Kulbir Singh Zira on Thursday filed their nominations.

Hans, who filed his papers in Faridkot district, was accompanied by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Sitting MP from North West Delhi seat, Hans is pitted against AAP’s Karamjit Anmol, Congress party’s Amarjit Kaur Sahoke and Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Rajwinder Singh from the Faridkot reserve seat. Earlier, former MLA and Congress candidate Zira filed his papers in Tarn Taran district. Zira was accompanied by his family members when he filed his papers. From Khadoor Sahib seat, Zira will face AAP’s Laljit Singh Bhullar, BJP candidate Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind, radical preacher Amritpal Singh and SAD’s Virsa Singh Valtoha.