Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 12 October 2021

Gold rates today, 12 October 2021: Gold rates today have been stable at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam for the third day in a row. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,900 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,890. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,900 per 10 gram 22 carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,890.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 43,900 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,890. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,900 per 10 gram of 22 carats and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 47,890. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,800 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 62,000. The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,900 Rs. 47,890 Rs.61,700 Hyderabad Rs. 43,900 Rs.65,800 Rs. 47,890 Kerala Rs. 43,900 Rs. 47,890 Rs.65,800 Visakhapatnam Rs. 43,900 Rs. 47,890 Rs.65,800