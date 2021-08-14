Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam hikes - 14 August 2021

Gold rates today, 14 August 2021: Gold rates today have hiked on Saturday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,700 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,680 with a hike of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 43,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,680 with a hike of Rs. 260.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat is at Rs. 43,700 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 47,680 with a hike of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,700 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 100 and Rs. 47,680 for 10 grams of 24-carat with a hike of Rs.120

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 67,300 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 62,500.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

