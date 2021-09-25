Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 25 September 2021
Gold rates today, 25 September 2021: Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 43,200 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 25 September 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam for the second consecutive day. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,200 with a slash of Rs 400 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,130 with a fall of Rs. 430. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,200 per 10 gram 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 400 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,130 with a fall of Rs. 430.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 43,200
Rs. 47,130
Rs.60,600
Hyderabad
Rs. 43,200
Rs. 47,130
Rs.64,900
Kerala
Rs. 43,200
Rs. 47,130
Rs.60,600
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 43,200
Rs. 47,130
Rs.64,900