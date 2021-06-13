Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 13 June 2021

Gold rates today on 13 June 2021: The gold rates today have seen a slash today at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,900. The gold rates have fell by Rs. 300 on Sunday. Amid fall in gold rates in the recent past, the investors who has been reluctant to invest are now eyeing to put their money on gold. Let's have a look at the gold prices at major cities.

Gold rates in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,750 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,900 with a fall of Rs. 400. The gold rates in Hyderabad is holding at Rs 45,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 350 and 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,900 with a fall of Rs. 400.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22 carat gold is at Rs. 45 750 with a fall of Rs. 350 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,900 with a fall of Rs. 400. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed same trends with Rs. 45,750 per 10 gram of 22 carat witha slash of Rs. 350 and Rs. 49,900 for 10 gram of 24 carat gold with Rs. 400 fall.



On the other hand, silver rates per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam have been at Rs. 77,300 and at Bangalore and Kerala silver rates closed at Rs 72,400.



Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala and Visakhapatnam





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,900 Rs.77,300 Hyderabad Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,900 Rs.72,400 Kerala Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,900 Rs.77,300 Vizag Rs. 45,750 Rs. 49,900 Rs.72,400





Investment on gold in Hyderabad





Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, which will fluctuate at every moment every day. Bullion market experts says gold rates depend on the global gold rates affected by many international factors including inflation, change in global prices, central bank gold reserve, fluctuating rates of interest, jewelry markets.

While coming to investment on gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation what to buy whether, gold, pearls or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going for installment basis for a period of 11 months.