Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 17 July 2021

Gold rates today, 17 July 2021: Gold rates today have hiked on Saturday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,260 with a hike of Rs. 110 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,380 with a surge of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 45,260 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a surge of Rs. 110 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,380 with a surge of Rs. 120.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 45,260 with a hike of Rs. 110 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs. 49,380 with a hike of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,260 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 110 and Rs. 49,380 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold with a surge of Rs. 120.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kg have been at Rs. 74,300 and at Bangalore and Kerala, silver rates closed at Rs 68,400.

The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

