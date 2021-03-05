Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 05 March 2021

Gold rate today on 05 March 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai on Friday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,600 with a fall of Rs. 700. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 43,950 with a fall of 650 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,950 with a fall of Rs. 700. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,170 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 270 decrease and 24-carat gold at Rs. 46,020 with a slash of Rs. 500.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,400 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 610 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 47,000 with a fall of Rs. 610. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,900 and Rs. 44,900 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 470 on both metals.



Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 43,950 Rs. 47,950 Rs.66,200 Chennai Rs. 42,170 Rs. 46,020 Rs.70,400 Kolkata Rs. 44,400 Rs. 47,000 Rs.66,200 Mumbai Rs. 43,900 Rs. 44,900 Rs.66,200



