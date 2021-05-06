Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 06 May 2021

Gold rate today on 06 May 2021: Gold rates today have been slashes at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,490 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,630 with Rs 290 and Rs. 350 fall on both the metals respectively. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,150 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 370 fall and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,160 with Rs. 410 fall.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,230 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 290 fall and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,020 with Rs. 290 fall. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,280 and Rs. 45,280 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 290 fall.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,490 Rs. 49,630 Rs.69,700 Chennai Rs. 44,150 Rs. 48,160 Rs.74,000 Kolkata Rs. 46,230 Rs. 49,020 Rs.69,700 Mumbai Rs. 44,280 Rs. 45,280 Rs.69,700

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.