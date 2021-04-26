Gold rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 26 April 2021

Gold rate today on 26 April 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,240 with a fall of Rs. 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,460 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,760 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,830 with Rs. 10 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 47,430 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a slash of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,700 with fall of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,940 and Rs. 45,940 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 10 fall.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,240 Rs. 50,460 Rs.68,800 Chennai Rs. 44,760 Rs. 49,830 Rs.74,000 Kolkata Rs. 47,430 Rs. 49,700 Rs.68,800 Mumbai Rs. 44,940 Rs. 45,940 Rs.68,800

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.