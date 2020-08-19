Gold rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 19 August 2020

Gold rates today, 19 August 2020: Gold rates have increased hugely at all metro cities on Wednesday. On MCX, Gold futures increased by Rs. 1050 to Rs 55,270 while the silver has also surged by Rs. 2200 to Rs. 71,100 today. MCX is a Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to what the carat is, it is the measure of the purity of the gold. There are three types 24 carats, 22 carat, and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 percent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside let's have a look at the rates for the day at four major centers.

Factors that were the reasons for the hike in gold prices are weaker U.S. dollar and concerns over the global economic recovery. On the other hand. Concerns over the economic damage caused due to the pandemic where the economy has shrank in the second quarter leading to increase of gold prices.

It is revealed by analysts that the gold price is expected to come down and been at volatile currently due to the announcement of the first Coronavirus vaccine by Russia.

Gold rates in Delhi has been on the positive side right from the beginning of the year and making profits to the investors. Going by the gold rates in Delhi on Wednesday, the rates have remained steady with rates at Rs. 51,160 and Rs. 55,100 per ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat gold.

In Chennai, the gold rates have followed the prices that of Hyderabad where it has seen a hike of Rs. 980 to 51,680 per ten grams of 22 carat while the gold rate of ten grams of 24 carat also increased hugely in Chennai with Rs. 1050 to Rs. 56,370.

Gold rates in Kolkata, stood at Rs. 52,980 per ten grams of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 1160 and Rs. 55,710 per ten gram of 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 1190. The gold rates in Mumbai the commercial capital have hiked by Rs. 720 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 52,220 and Rs. 53,220.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 51,160 Rs. 55,910 Rs.71,100 Chennai Rs. 51,680 Rs. 56,370 Rs.71,100 Kolkata Rs. 52,980 Rs. 55,710 Rs.71,100 Mumbai Rs. 52,220 Rs. 53,220 Rs.71,100



