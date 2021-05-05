Gold rates today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 05 May 2021

Gold rate today on 05 May 2021: The gold rates have seen a surge at all major cities across the country on Wednesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,220 with a hike of Rs 220. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,200 with a hike of Rs. 200 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,220 with a hike of Rs. 220. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,200 per ten gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 200 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,220 with a hike of Rs 220.

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 200 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,220 with a hike of Rs. 220. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,200 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 48,220 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 200 and Rs. 220.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,200 Rs. 48,220 Rs.70,000 Hyderabad Rs. 44,200 Rs. 48,220 Rs.75,300 Kerala Rs. 44,200 Rs. 48,220 Rs.70,000 Vizag Rs. 44,200 Rs. 48,220 Rs.75,300

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.