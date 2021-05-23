Gold saving funds, ETFs see Rs 864-cr inflow

New Delhi: Gold saving funds and gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflows of Rs 864 crore in April amid uncertain economic environment in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19.



The positive inflow is expected to continue in the financial year 2021-22 as the precious metal remains an under allocated asset in investor portfolios in these uncertain times, Chirag Mehta, Senior fund manager- Alternative Investments at Quantum Mutual Fund, said.

Gold saving funds and gold ETFs have seen net inflow to the tune of Rs 184 crore and Rs 680 crore, respectively in the month of April, according to data provided by Morningstar India. This comes following net inflow of over Rs 3,200 crore in gold funds in the entire 2020-21, while the same for gold ETFs was more than Rs 6,900 crore as per the data.

"The sharp and intense surge in coronavirus cases this year has fanned hopes that, as an asset class, gold may continue to perform well in the current environment. This has kept investors interest intact in the asset class," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Morningstar India. Quantum Mutual Fund's Mehta said that the inability of investors to invest in or liquidate physical gold due to the Covid-19 social restrictions, though painful in the short term, turned out to be a blessing in disguise. It seems like many investors were finally compelled to acknowledge the drawbacks of physical gold and give up their inefficient preference for holding it, he said.