Gold set to trade in $5,325–$5,400 range

Mumbai: Gold’srally shows little sign of fading as we head into 2026. With the current global financial markets adjusting to ongoing geopolitical concerns, investors are now leaning into stable traditional assets, and gold continues to behave like the world’s ultimate insurance policy.

Talking to Bizz Buzz, Gracy Chen, CEO, Bitget, said: “Technically, the market is still in expansion mode, with Fibonacci extensions pointing toward the $5,325–$5,400 range and strong demand holding around $4,830 which signals that this move is a trend rather than a topping pattern.” Bitcoin is on a similar trajectory considering being an undervalued asset currently. While it may be affected by macro events, there are factors which hint at an increasingly bullish outbreak. Steady ETF inflows, reduced volatility compared to tech stocks, development on the crypto market structure bill in the US and a market cycle that is breaking from historical norms. If these forces persist, Bitcoin has a credible path toward $150,000–$180,000 by the end of 2026.

Ignacio Aguirre, CMO at Bitget says, “In early 2026, markets are adjusting to a macro reset shaped by geopolitical tension, trade frictions, and shifting monetary expectations. These forces have pushed gold back into its role as the world’s primary safe haven, while Bitcoin has entered a risk-off phase amid tighter liquidity.”

The nearly $1.3 trillion wiped from U.S. equity markets reflects the same repricing of risk. It isn’t an anomaly, but a typical response when policy uncertainty and macro pressure collide. Capital pulls back first, then reassesses.

History shows this pattern clearly. In periods of uncertainty, investors move into tangible stores of value before selectively rotating back into growth assets once conditions stabilize, as seen in 2008 and again during the 2022 crypto winter.