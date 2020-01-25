Gold, silver price in Hyderabad, other cities on January 25

Hyderabad: The gold price, which went up yesterday, has again slightly hiked on Saturday (January 25). Following the yellow metal, the silver rate has also risen at all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has gone up by Rs 50 and reached Rs 41,660. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also advanced by Rs 40 and priced at Rs 38,190.

The silver cost also increased by Rs 60 per kg and priced at Rs 49,060 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price od ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 41,660, and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold priced at Rs 38,190.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold also strengthened by Rs 50 and tagged at Rs 40,200. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold gone up by Rs 39,000. The cost of silver raised by Rs 60 per kg and priced at Rs 49,060.