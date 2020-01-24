Gold, silver price in Hyderabad, other major cities on January 24

Hyderabad: The gold rate, which increased yesterday, has come down on Friday (January 24). Following the yellow metal, the silver price has also reduced at all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market dropped by Rs 350 and reached Rs 41,480. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also reduced by Rs 340 and touched at Rs 38,020.

The cost of silver declined by Rs 600 and priced at Rs 49,000 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 41,480, and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold priced at Rs 38,020.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold slashed by Rs 350 and tagged at 40,050. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also lowered by Rs 350 and marked at Rs 38,850. The cost of silver came down by Rs 600 per kg and priced at Rs 49,000.