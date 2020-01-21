Gold, silver price in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 21

Hyderabad: The gold rates have reduced on Tuesday (January 21). However, there is no change in the price of silver at all metro cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market reduced by Rs 100 and reached Rs 41,670. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 90 and touched Rs 38,200.

The cost of silver remained unchanged at Rs 49,500 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 41,670 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 38,200.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 10 and tagged at Rs 40,300. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold slashed by Rs 10 and marked at Rs 39,110. The cost of silver remains stable at Rs 49,500.