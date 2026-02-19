MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th February 2026

Hyd’s rail connectivity must touch Delhi, Varanasi

With reference to the article “Hyd gets only a cosmetic touch in the high-speed rail vision” (THI Feb 18), I would like to highlight the key points focused on Hyderabad’s connectivity. The Union Budget 2026-27 has brought a ray of hope for Hyderabad’s rail connectivity, with four high-speed rail corridors allocated to south India. The proposed corridors will bring down travel time, boost economic integration, and reduce migration stress. However, the absence of a Hyderabad-New Delhi high-speed rail corridor is a major omission.

This route would have connected several important cities, enhanced administrative efficiency and national integration. Moreover, the neglect of the Hyderabad-Varanasi rail corridor is another concern, given Varanasi’s spiritual significance. I hope the authorities will address these gaps and work towards a comprehensive rail vision, bringing Hyderabad and Telangana to the forefront of India’s development journey.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada

True sportsmanship by former cricket captains

The statement issued by 14 former captains of the international cricketing community, expressing deep concern regarding the reported treatment given to Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and cricket captain, reflects the real spirit of sportsmanship in its sublime and ultimate ethos of human endeavour. It is expected that their appeal for better treatment is taken care of.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad-89

Imran Khan deserves better

In Pakistan, safety of popular leaders and former prime ministers almost always depends on their proximity to the army leadership. Imran Khan Niazi’s saga or fate doesn’t appear to be any different. The Tehreek-e-Insaf boss has been in prison since 2023. As prime minister between 2018 and 2022, the 73--year old was not known to be on friendly terms with the army.

That has been his persona all along: aloof and independent. As the captain, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992, he led the team with an iron hand. Discipline and dedication were his buzz words. But politics is a game of compromise: Imran could--shouldering the powerful army when in power did not go well with the latter.

Army chief Asif Munir is accused of deliberately allowing Imran’s health condition to deteriorate and, even worse, torturing him in the cell. The allegations may have substance or may be unfounded. But the popular leader deserves to be accorded basic health facilities.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Pak govt must prioritise Imran’s health

Apropos the report “14 ex cricket captains appeal for humane treatment of Imran Khan”. It is a great gesture on the part of the 14 to appeal to the Pakistan government to provide humane treatment to Imran Khan, whose right eye has reportedly lost 85 per cent sight. It is good that Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are in the group calling for quality medicare to the former prime minister of Pakistan.

If sought, India should volunteer medical help to Imran Khan on humanitarian grounds. Hopefully, the Pakistan government will take cognisance of the global appeal and arrange for good medical treatment keeping aside political rivalry at this stage.

Dinanth Senolikar, Hyderabad

China’s excesses cannot be forgotten

Your editorial on the inflow of Chinese FDIs makes one think about our relations with the northern neighbour. Senior citizens of the country can never forget the 1962 Chinese aggression. Lot of our territory occupied at that time is still with it. While it has progressed at a faster pace than India economically, Beijing has not expressed any regret. Given this situation, any move to permit inflow of investments from it would not be in our long-term national interests.

Our sovereignty and self-respect are of supreme importance. Settlement of our border dispute should naturally precede any endeavour to strengthen economic ties.

M V Nagavender Rao, Hyderabad-4