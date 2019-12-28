Gold, silver price increased in Hyderabad, other cities on December 28

Hyderabad: The gold price has recorded a hike on Saturday (December 28). Following the yellow metal, the silver rates have also increased massively. With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market went up by Rs 150 and reached Rs 40,450. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also increased by Rs 130 and touched Rs 37,100.

The cost of silver has recorded an all-time high of Rs 1300 per kg and priced at Rs 49,100 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 40,450 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 37,100.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold strengthened by Rs 150 and tagged at Rs 39,100. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also pulled up by Rs 150 and marked at Rs 37,900. The price of silver increased by Rs 1300 per kg and costs at Rs 49,100.