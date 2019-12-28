Trending :
Home  > Business

Gold, silver price increased in Hyderabad, other cities on December 28

Gold, silver price increased in Hyderabad, other cities on December 28
Highlights

The gold price has recorded a hike on Saturday (December 28). Following the yellow metal, the silver rates have also increased massively. With this,...

Hyderabad: The gold price has recorded a hike on Saturday (December 28). Following the yellow metal, the silver rates have also increased massively. With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market went up by Rs 150 and reached Rs 40,450. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also increased by Rs 130 and touched Rs 37,100.

The cost of silver has recorded an all-time high of Rs 1300 per kg and priced at Rs 49,100 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 40,450 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 37,100.

Even in the Delhi market, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold strengthened by Rs 150 and tagged at Rs 39,100. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also pulled up by Rs 150 and marked at Rs 37,900. The price of silver increased by Rs 1300 per kg and costs at Rs 49,100.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top