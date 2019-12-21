Gold, silver price remains stable in Hyderabad, other cities on December 21

Hyderabad: The gold price which slightly reduced yesterday, has remained stable on Saturday (December 21). Following the yellow metal, the rate of silver also remains unchanged.

With this, the cost of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market is Rs 39,580. Similarly, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold also stood at Rs 36,280.

The price of silver also remains steady at Rs 46,850 per kg in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam. Here the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 39,580 and the cost of ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 36,280.

On the other side, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Delhi market reduced by Rs 50 and reached Rs 38,250. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also dropped by Rs 50 and tagged at Rs 37,500. The price of kg silver continues at Rs 46,850.