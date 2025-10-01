Live
- Min Yadav launches free health camp for municipal workers
- The unsung force behind Brahmotsavams
- Worshipped by both Hindus, Buddhists: Nepal chooses a 2-yr-old girl as new living goddess
- Final electoral roll out in Bihar; 1.63L voters added in Patna
- Bail orders in an alleged fraud case of Rs 1.9 crore: SC directs training for Delhi judges over serious lapses
- Rape case: Prajwal challenges conviction in HC
- Govt asks e-commerce firms: Why prices went up despite GST cuts ?
- 1,71,418 suicides in India in 2023
- GST adjustments benefit fisheries sector
- Rashtraneeti: Delhi students to learn about RSS, freedom fighters
Gold, silver prices surge to fresh records
New Delhi: Gold prices climbed Rs 500 to touch record Rs1.20 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital due to a weak dollar and expectations of further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal had rallied Rs1,500 to close at Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams on Monday.
Gold of 99.5 per cent purity extended the gains for the fourth straight session by rising Rs 500 to hit a record high of Rs 1,19,400 per 10 grams in the local bullion market. The precious metal had settled at Rs1,18,900 per 10 grams in the previous market session. In addition, silver prices increased by Rs500 to hit a new peak of Rs1,50,500 per kilogram.
