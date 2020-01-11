Gold, silver rates reduced in Hyderabad, other cities on January 11

Hyderabad: The gold rate, which went up for the past few days has recorded a downward trend on Saturday (January 11). Following the yellow metal, the silver price has also reduced in all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in the Hyderabad market has declined by Rs 10 and reached Rs 41,780. similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold has also dropped by Rs 370 and touched Rs 37,930.

The silver rate decreased by Rs 400 per kg and priced at Rs 49,100 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the cost of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 41,780 and the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 37,930.

Even in the Delhi market the gold rate also came down. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold lowered by Rs 400 and tagged at Rs 39,900. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also reduced by Rs 400 and marked at Rs 39,100. The cost of silver dropped by Rs 400 and priced at Rs 49,100.