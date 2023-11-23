Gold slips Rs 30 to Rs 62,170/10 grams

New Delhi : Gold price slipped Rs 30 to Rs 62,170 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at Rs 62,200 per 10 grams in the previous trade. However, silver remained flat for the second straight session at Rs 76,400 per kilogram. Gold prices traded slightly negative on Thursday, down by Rs 30, against the previous close, Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said. In the international markets, gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 1,994 per ounce and USD 23.66 per ounce, respectively. Gold slipped as treasury yields gained after fresh US data showed consumers expect inflation to persist, while traders assessing a slew of reports this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's next steps on monetary policy outlook, Gandhi said. Meanwhile, in futures trade, the December contract of gold rose Rs 48 to Rs 61,072 per 10 grams on the MCX. Also, the December contract of silver jumped Rs 114 to Rs 72,940 per kilogram on the exchange.