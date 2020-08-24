Government activates Aadhaar authentication for new GST registration

Union Government has activated Aadhaar authentication for new goods and services tax (GST) registration to enhance ease of doing business. For those opting for Aadhaar authentication, new GST registration will be issued within three working days and will not need to wait for physical verification.

Aadhaar authentication for GST registration has been activated from August 21, 2020.

However, those not opting for Aadhaar authentication will be granted it only after physical verification of the place of business or documentary verification which may take up to 21 working days or more.

The government said Aadhaar authentication for new registration will substantially enhance ease of doing businesses for genuine businesses. The move will facilitate genuine and honest taxpayers while at the same time keeping the fake and fraudulent entities away from GST.

The facility of quick approval of GST registration through Aadhaar authentication can be availed by all Indian citizens. It is not required for tax deductors, tax collectors, Online Information Database Access and Retrieval services (OIDARs), taxpayers having Unique Identification Number (UIN) and non-resident taxpayers. For more information on this feature, please visit news and update section of GST portal.