Government formulates special strategy for Kharif 2021 season; Plans to distribute over 20 lakh mini kits of seeds

The Ministry of Agriculture has formulated a special Kharif strategy for implementation in the ensuing Kharif 2021 season intending to attain self-sufficiency in the production of pulses. Under the strategy, utilising all the high yielding varieties of seeds that are available either with the Central Seed Agencies or in the States will be distributed free of cost to increase area through the intercropping and sole crop.

For the coming Kharif 2021, it is proposed to distribute more than 20 lakh mini kits of seeds amounting to nearly Rs 82 crore. It is ten times more than last year. The total cost for these mini-kits will be borne by the Central Government to boost the production and productivity of tur, moong and urad.



The move will cover over four lakh hectare area across the country. The Ministry of Agriculture in a statement said that for effective implementation of the Kharif mini kit programme, a massive outreach with the concerned districts will be held.



It said, the Agricultural Technology Application Research Institutes (ATARIs) and Krishi Vigyan Kendras will also be roped in for effective implementation and training to the farmers. The Ministry said, India is still importing around 4 lakh tonnes of tur, 0.6 lakh tonnes of moong and around 3 lakh tonnes of urad for meeting its demand.



The special programme will increase the production of Tur, Moong and Urad to a great extent. It will play an important role in reducing the import burden and usher India to become Aatmanirbhar in the production of pulses.