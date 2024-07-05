Live
- Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath have lost political ground: BJP MP Chief
- Maha govt tables Bill to prevent paper leaks with provisions of jail term, hefty fines
- Nikhil Kamath reunites with Aditya Narayan for the song 'Awargi'
- Two killed, 3 injured in multiple collisions in Patna
- Bhatti Vikramarka attends Pharmaceutical conference, announces plans for Pharma clusters
- Kohli thanks Mumbai Police for their hardwork during Team India's victory parade
- Shruti Haasan starts shooting for Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’
- Govt makes ISI mark mandatory for steel & aluminium utensils to ensure safety in kitchens
- Sonu Sood meets viral Hyderabadi food stall owner Kumari Aunty
- Manchester City sign WSL all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema on three-year deal
Just In
Govt cuts 80% PESO licence fee for woman entrepreneurs
Highlights
New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has announced 80 per cent concession for women entrepreneurs and 50 per cent for...
New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has announced 80 per cent concession for women entrepreneurs and 50 per cent for MSMEs in fees for licences granted by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), according to an official statement issued on Thursday.
Accordingly, the Minister has directed PESO to formulate guidelines in consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) for creating a template of safety measures allowing retail outlets of petrol pumps to function in cases where there is habitation within 30-50 metres.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS