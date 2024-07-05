  • Menu
Govt cuts 80% PESO licence fee for woman entrepreneurs

Govt cuts 80% PESO licence fee for woman entrepreneurs
New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has announced 80 per cent concession for women entrepreneurs and 50 per cent for...

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has announced 80 per cent concession for women entrepreneurs and 50 per cent for MSMEs in fees for licences granted by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Accordingly, the Minister has directed PESO to formulate guidelines in consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) for creating a template of safety measures allowing retail outlets of petrol pumps to function in cases where there is habitation within 30-50 metres.

