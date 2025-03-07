Govt extends $10-bn incentives for semicon ecosystem

Bengaluru: As the nation moves towards becoming a $10-trillion economy, India is undergoing a structural shift from a software-led technology ecosystem to one driven by deep-tech innovations, a report said on Thursday.

The government-backed initiatives such as the Rs10,000 crore ‘Fund of Funds’, India’s Semiconductor Mission (ISM), and the National Deep Tech Startup Policy (NDTSP) demonstrate an increasing commitment to fostering Frontier Tech innovation and commercialisation, according to the report by 3one4 Capital.

With $10 billion in government incentives and strategic public-private partnerships, the country is strengthening its fabless design and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem,” said the report.