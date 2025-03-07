Live
- Ashoka Women’s Engineering College holds SAACHI 2025
- Scholarships
- Call for farmers to adopt natural farming
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 07 March, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 07 March 2025
- Nagpur to get Patanjali Mega Food, Herbal Park
- Encourage aspiring women entrepreneurs: Collector Rajakumari
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 07 March 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes check the rates on 07 March 2025
- Govt urged to address grievances of municipal water supply workers
Just In
Govt extends $10-bn incentives for semicon ecosystem
Highlights
Policy push fostering frontier tech innovation, commercialization
Bengaluru: As the nation moves towards becoming a $10-trillion economy, India is undergoing a structural shift from a software-led technology ecosystem to one driven by deep-tech innovations, a report said on Thursday.
The government-backed initiatives such as the Rs10,000 crore ‘Fund of Funds’, India’s Semiconductor Mission (ISM), and the National Deep Tech Startup Policy (NDTSP) demonstrate an increasing commitment to fostering Frontier Tech innovation and commercialisation, according to the report by 3one4 Capital.
With $10 billion in government incentives and strategic public-private partnerships, the country is strengthening its fabless design and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem,” said the report.
Next Story