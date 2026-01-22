Chaos 2026 showcases cultural diversity at IIMA

The 31st edition of Chaos, the annual cultural festival of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), concluded after three days of immersive celebrations that brought together music, art, competitions and reflective conversations. The festival revolved around the theme ‘Hues of Heritage’, celebrating India’s cultural legacy through heritage-inspired installations, creative showcases and campus-wide décor that blended tradition with contemporary expression.

Chaos 2026 commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony at the iconic Louis Kahn Plaza, formally inaugurated by Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, along with Prof. Balagopal Gopalakrishnan and Prof. Amit Karna. The opening evening set a soulful tone with a Sufi performance by Munaf Luhar, whose music created a serene yet celebratory atmosphere and marked the beginning of the three-day cultural showcase.

Music remained central to the festival, with a curated pro-night line-up spanning diverse genres. On January 16, electronic music producer and vocalist Ritviz took the stage, captivating audiences with his fusion of Indian classical elements and modern electronic soundscapes. The energy peaked on January 17 with an electrifying performance by rapper Raftaar, followed by high-octane sets from DJ Ravator. Chaos 2026 concluded on January 18 with a soulful finale by playback singer Javed Ali, whose emotive renditions provided a fitting close to the celebrations.

Speaker sessions formed another key pillar of the festival, offering audiences meaningful engagement beyond performances spiritual leader and author Gaur Gopal Das addressed placement anxiety and stress among students, emphasising the importance of friendships, self-reflection and emotional resilience. Senior Advocate and author Jai Sai Deepak, speaking, explored themes of cultural identity, Dharma and value systems in global professional environments. On the final day, corporate leader Balu Nayar shared insights on entrepreneurship, leadership and resilience, highlighting clarity of purpose and adaptability as essential to long-term success.

Workshops added an experiential dimension to Chaos 2026, with hands-on sessions ranging from coffee and mocktail mastery, baking and spray painting to cinema storytelling and Taekwondo. These activities encouraged creativity, skill-building and exploration in an informal setting.

The festival also featured campus-wide competitions and informal events, including FIFA, air hockey, body zorbing and the debut of a box cricket tournament, drawing over 1,000 participants. A weapon display by the Indian Army on January 17 emerged as a major attraction, offering visitors insight into modern defence equipment.