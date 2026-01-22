7 Sr assistants promoted as administrative officers

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna Zilla Parishad Chairperson Uppala Harika on Wednesday issued promotion orders to seven Senior Assistants working in various Zilla Parishad offices, promoting them as Administrative Officers. The promotion orders were handed over at the Zilla Parishad office in the presence of senior officials. The Chairperson congratulated the promoted employees and urged them to discharge their duties with dedication and commitment in their new roles.

As per the orders, Suresh Kumar, Senior Assistant from Pamidimukkala Mandal Parishad, has been promoted and posted as Administrative Officer, Movva Mandal. Jagadish Kumar, Senior Assistant from PIU Division, Vijayawada has been promoted as Administrative Officer and posted as AO, Kanchikacherla Mandal Parishad Office.

Damayanthi, Senior Assistant from Gannavaram Mandal Parishad, has been promoted and posted as Administrative Officer, Chatrai Mandal. Krishna Babu, Senior Assistant from the Machilipatnam Division, has been promoted as Administrative Officer, Kruthivennu Mandal Parishad. Similarly, Sunitha, Senior Assistant from PIU Division, Vijayawada, has been promoted as Administrative Officer in the Zilla Parishad Office.

Durga Malleswari, Senior Assistant from Kanchikacherla Mandal, has been promoted and posted as Administrative Officer, Veerullapadu Mandal Parishad. Sai Gopal, Senior Assistant from the Zilla Parishad Office, has been promoted and posted as Administrative Officer, Gannavaram Mandal Parishad.