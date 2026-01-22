EFLU hosts 16th students’ conference of linguistics in India

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, concluded the 16th edition of the Students’ Conference of Linguistics in India (SCONLI-16) after three days of intensive academic engagement, discussions, and scholarly exchange. Organised by the School of Language Sciences in academic collaboration with the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysore, the conference witnessed participation from researchers and students across India and overseas.

The conference opened with an inaugural session graced by the Vice-Chancellor of EFLU, Prof. N. Nagaraju, who attended as the Chief Guest. The session was also attended by Prof. M. Hari Prasad, Registrar (I/C); Prof. Roopa Suzana, Dean (I/C), School of Language Sciences; Dr. L. R. Prem Kumar, CIIL Coordinator; and the faculty conveners, Dr. Anish Koshy and Dr. Atreyee Sharma. In their addresses, speakers emphasised the importance of student-led academic forums in advancing linguistic research and encouraging interdisciplinary dialogue.

SCONLI-16 was organised around the theme “Theoretical and Empirical Approaches to South Asian Languages” and brought together eminent scholars, academicians, and early-career researchers from universities, IITs, central and state institutions, as well as international research groups.

A total of 35 research papers were presented through oral and poster sessions, covering both scheduled and non-scheduled languages. The presentations reflected a wide spectrum of linguistic inquiry, including theoretical linguistics, empirical studies, and field-based research, highlighting the linguistic richness and diversity of South Asia.

The conference featured plenary lectures by leading scholars in the field. Dr. Gurujegan Murugesan, Assistant Professor at IIT Jodhpur, delivered a plenary address on patterns of person, number, and gender in Mundari languages. Dr. Somdev Kar, Assistant Professor at IIT Ropar, spoke on gemination patterns in Bangla and Old Tamil, offering insights into historical and phonological dimensions. Dr. Parameswari Krishnamurthy from IIIT Hyderabad highlighted the growing role of linguistics in language technology. A demonstrative workshop on Indian Sign Language by Dr. Samar Sinha of Sikkim University added an applied and inclusive dimension to the academic programme.

The conference was coordinated by Dr. Anish Koshy and Dr. Atreyee Sharma with the support of faculty members, postgraduate students, research scholars, and student conveners Bipasa Saha, Nitin Dravid, and Pratibha Dongare. SCONLI-16 reaffirmed EFLU’s standing as a key centre for linguistic research and academic exchange, fostering collaboration across linguistic traditions and research methodologies.