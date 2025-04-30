Live
Govt plans industrial parks in every constituency
Industrial parks with global standards will promote MSMEs: Minister
Hyderabad: In an effort to further industrialize Telangana, State IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu announced that industrial parks adhering to international standards will be established in every constituency. These parks will focus on promoting the establishment of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with a particular emphasis on encouraging young entrepreneurs from Telangana.
On Tuesday, Minister Sridhar Babu laid the foundation stone for the ‘Mobility Valley Park,’ to be developed under the aegis of TGIIC at Yenkathla village in Mominpetmandal in Vikarabad district, with an investment of Rs44.3 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the park, spread over 862 acres, is expected to generate employment for nearly 10,000 youth. He emphasized that industrial development should not be confined to Hyderabad alone and that the government is actively encouraging industrialists to invest across various regions of the state.
The government remains fully committed to supporting MSMEs and has introduced a dedicated policy aimed at strengthening this sector.
Sridhar Babu also addressed ongoing misinformation campaigns against the government, stating that while many industrialists are showing interest in investing in Telangana, some vested interests are deliberately spreading false propaganda. He urged such elements to refrain from obstructing the State’s progress. The event was attended by Speaker Prasad Kumar, Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MLC Mahender Reddy, MLAs Rammohan Reddy, Manohar Reddy and TGIIC Chairperson Nirmala Jagga Reddy, among others.