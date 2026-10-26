- PM Gati Shakti model paves way for people-centric infrastructure
- Google Messages tests AI scam detection to flag risky texts and links.
- Dhanush’s Fan Club Rebranding Fuels Tamil Nadu Political Buzz, TVK Dismisses Challenge
- Instagram Arrives on Apple TV With Reels, Videos and Live Shows
- No merger with NCP(SP) ahead: Ruling NCP reaffirms alliance autonomy
- Assam’s conviction rate jumps to 30.88 pc from 6.1 pc in five years: CM Sarma
- Parliaments Can Help Ease Global Tensions, Address International Challenges: Om Birla
- Elon Musk warns of ‘guppy-level death’ for AI startups
Govt signs MoU with Manastu Space for Rs 116 crore RDI support to advance indigenous green propulsion technology
In Short
The project, with a total project cost of Rs 277.63 crore, focuses on developing a scalable, integrated green propulsion system for satellites and launch vehicles across the 5 mN to 300 N thrust class, the Ministry of Science & Technology said.
New Delhi: In a significant step towards strengthening India’s indigenous space technology capabilities and promoting sustainable access to space, the Technology Development Board (TDB), Department of Science & Technology (DST) on Monday signed an agreement with Manastu Space Technologies Private Limited, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra for financial support of Rs 116 crore under the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund.
The project, with a total project cost of Rs 277.63 crore, focuses on developing a scalable, integrated green propulsion system for satellites and launch vehicles across the 5 mN to 300 N thrust class, the Ministry of Science & Technology said.
The programme aims to advance the technology from Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-6 to TRL-9, supporting further development, validation and deployment of the propulsion system.
The financial support will be provided through Optionally Convertible Debt (OCD), the ministry stated.
Manastu Space is developing an indigenous green propulsion system designed to provide a complete propulsion solution for satellites and launch vehicles.
The technology uses a hydrogen peroxide-based green propellant with additives, supported by an integrated engine and catalyst system.
The system offers improved performance and cost efficiency while reducing the operational challenges associated with conventional propellants, as per the report.
A key feature of the technology is its scalable architecture, serving propulsion requirements ranging from small satellite applications to higher-thrust systems.
The project encompasses the development of propulsion engines and propellant feed systems, including an ultra-high-temperature ceramic catalyst designed for reliable operation under demanding conditions.
"Indigenous propulsion technologies are important for strengthening India’s capabilities across the space value chain. As the country’s space ecosystem continues to expand, there is a growing need for propulsion systems that combine performance, reliability, operational safety and cost efficiency," Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, said.
"The support from TDB under the RDI Fund will help us advance our green propulsion technology through further development, integration and validation. Our objective is to develop a scalable propulsion platform that combines performance, reliability and cost efficiency while addressing the need for safer and more sustainable propellant systems," Co-Founder & CTO, Manastu Space Technologies Private Limited, said.
Indian, Australian Army troops train in jungle, coastal terrain during Exercise AUSTRAHIND
Govt signs MoU with Manastu Space for Rs 116 crore RDI support to advance indigenous green propulsion technology
Parineeti Chopra says ‘Mom Talks Season 2’ brings honest conversations about motherhood
Bengal braces for rain as Cyclone Arnab nears Andhra coast, fishermen told to stay ashore